Tourist footfall in Kullu less than expected for Dasehra festival

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 20

The beneficiaries of the tourism industry are not jubilant as there has not been the expected increase in the tourist footfall due to the Dasehra festival, slated from October 24 to 30. Though the tourist footfall used to increase during the Dasehra festival in Kullu and Manali, this year the number of visitors is less than expected.

The world famous tourist attraction Rohtang Pass had experienced fresh snowfall recently but this has also failed to attract the tourists this time.

Manali Hoteliers Association president Mukesh Thakur said the new tax on commercial tourist vehicles registered outside the state had played a spoilsport. He said there were negligible advance bookings and the tourism beneficiaries had lost hope. Some groups are arriving due to the efforts of various associations and unions which met representatives of unions of commercial tourist vehicles of other states and appealed to them to continue business in Himachal.

