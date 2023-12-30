Tourist from Uttar Pradesh dies in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

A 29-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh died in Shimla on Friday.

According to the police, the tourist was near Jakhu Temple when he complained of uneasiness, following which his companions rushed him to a hospital for treatment. But he died there.

The police have taken the body into custody and informed the kin of the tourist about his demise.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi said, “We have taken the body in possession and started proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc.

The family members of the deceased have been informed. The exact cause of the death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives.”

