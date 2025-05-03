Tourist influx dips in Dharamsala amid war fear

Three upcoming IPL matches in Dharamsala have not resulted in a significant boost to tourism in the region. According to local hoteliers, hotel occupancy in lower Dharamsala stands at around 70 per cent for the coming week, while the upper Dharamsala areas — including McLeodganj, Bhagsunag and Dharamkot — have only reported 35–40 per cent bookings.

Hoteliers attribute the subdued tourist turnout to heightened tensions with Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Ashwani Bamba, president of the hotel and restaurant association of Kangra, said while there was an initial surge in inquiries from tour operators looking to divert groups from Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh, those inquiries have failed to convert into confirmed bookings.

“The aggressive rhetoric on electronic and social media has negatively impacted tourism,” Bamba said. He added that several tourist groups from Maharashtra and Gujarat had cancelled their plans due to fear of war breaking out between Indian and Pakistan.

Ravi Sharma, another hotelier, said fear of war was especially deterring tourists from southern states. “Many groups have cancelled their trips due to the prevailing uncertainty,” he said.

Regarding the IPL matches, Sharma said most spectators are expected to come from neighbouring states like Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. These visitors typically opt for on-the-spot hotel bookings rather than making advance reservations. “We are hopeful that tourist numbers will increase during the match days,” he added.

Meanwhile, the district administration is preparing for the expected influx of visitors during the IPL matches. Kangra SSP Shalini Agnihotri has announced a one-way traffic plan to be implemented in Dharamsala on match days. She also confirmed that security has been tightened, with around 1,000 police personnel being deployed to manage traffic and maintain law and order.

Dharamsala is set to host three IPL matches this year. According to the schedule, the first match will be played on May 4. On May 8, Punjab Kings XI will face Delhi Capitals, and on May 11, Punjab Kings XI will play against Mumbai Indians at the Dharamsala International Cricket Stadium.