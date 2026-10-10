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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourist rush revives hopes of better season in Lahaul

Tourist rush revives hopes of better season in Lahaul

Hotel and homestay occupancy reaches 50% after monsoon

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Tourists at Chandratal Lake in Lahaul-Spiti. Video grab
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Tourism is picking up pace in Himachal Pradesh’s picturesque Lahaul valley, bringing renewed optimism to local businesses after the rainy season, with hotel and homestay occupancy reaching around 50 per cent. Tourism stakeholders are now looking towards fresh snowfall to draw more visitors and provide a further boost to the region’s winter tourism economy.

Kalzang, president of the Eco Tourism Society Lahaul, said tourist arrivals had increased considerably in recent days and expressed confidence that the upward trend would continue in the coming weeks.

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“Tourist arrivals in Lahaul valley have increased significantly and we are hopeful that the numbers will rise further. After the rainy season, room occupancy in hotels and homestays has reached around 50 per cent. We are now waiting for snowfall, which will provide a further boost to the tourism industry,” he said.

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The valley is currently experiencing pleasant weather, offering visitors an opportunity to explore its dramatic mountain landscapes, crystal-clear rivers and peaceful surroundings. The region’s natural beauty and distinctive cultural heritage continue to attract travellers seeking a Himalayan getaway away from crowded tourist destinations.

Popular places such as Sissu, Keylong and Chandratal Lake remain among the major attractions for visitors exploring the region. With the winter season approaching, tourism operators expect snowfall to add to Lahaul’s appeal, particularly among travellers keen to experience snow-covered mountains and winter landscapes.

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The rise in tourist arrivals has brought relief to tourism-dependent businesses, including hotels, homestays, taxi operators, restaurants and local shops. Improved occupancy has raised hopes of stronger earnings in the coming weeks, especially as businesses prepare for the winter tourism rush.

For many residents, tourism is an important source of livelihood, making seasonal fluctuations in visitor numbers a key concern. Stakeholders believe that sustained tourist arrivals, supported by favourable weather and snowfall, could generate fresh economic opportunities across the valley.

However, the growing influx of visitors has also highlighted the need for responsible tourism in the ecologically fragile Himalayan region. Stakeholders have urged tourists to avoid littering, maintain cleanliness and respect local customs and traditions.

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