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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourist slump: Domestic tourism in Lahaul-Spiti falls over 53%

Tourist slump: Domestic tourism in Lahaul-Spiti falls over 53%

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A scenic view of Lahaul Spiti. File
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Domestic tourist arrivals to Lahaul-Spiti fell by over 53% in 2025, raising concerns among tourism stakeholders despite stable foreign footfall.

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Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed a sharp decline in tourist arrivals in 2025 compared to the previous year, with official figures showing that domestic tourist footfall dropped by more than 53 per cent.

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According to tourism department data, 4,88,705 domestic tourists and 7,456 foreign tourists visited the tribal district in 2025. In comparison, Lahaul-Spiti had welcomed 10,55,239 domestic tourists and 7,504 foreign tourists in 2024. While foreign tourist arrivals remained largely stable, domestic footfall recorded a steep decline.

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Summer rush

The summer months continued to account for the highest tourist arrivals. June was the busiest month in 2025, attracting 1,75,952 domestic and 2,249 foreign tourists. May recorded 81,512 domestic and 485 foreign visitors, while April saw 59,398 domestic and 102 foreign tourists.

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However, these figures remained significantly lower than those recorded during the corresponding months in 2024. June 2024 alone witnessed 2,91,486 domestic tourists, while May registered 1,79,840 visitors. Similarly, April 2024 recorded 1,47,711 domestic tourists — more than double the number recorded in April 2025.

Reasons behind the dip

Tourism stakeholders have attributed the decline to a combination of factors, including changing travel trends, weather-related disruptions and a shift in visitor preferences towards alternative destinations. Industry observers believe that although Lahaul-Spiti remains one of the Himalayas’ most sought-after destinations, fluctuating road conditions and infrastructure-related concerns may have influenced travel plans during the year.

Foreign interest holds steady

Despite the decline in domestic tourism, foreign tourist arrivals remained resilient. The district recorded its highest number of international visitors in June 2025, followed by July and October, indicating sustained global interest in the high-altitude desert region.

Economic concerns

Tourism is a key driver of Lahaul-Spiti’s economy, supporting hotels, homestays, transport operators, local businesses and adventure tourism activities. The decline in visitor numbers has raised concerns among stakeholders who rely heavily on tourism for their livelihoods.

Officials and industry representatives remain optimistic that improved road connectivity, better tourism infrastructure and focused promotional campaigns will help revive tourist arrivals and restore the district’s tourism growth trajectory in the coming years.

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