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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourist vehicle drives into Bir-Billing landing site, damages grassy field

Tourist vehicle drives into Bir-Billing landing site, damages grassy field

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:32 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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A tourist vehicle at the paragliding landing site at Bir-Billing in Kangra district.
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There is a ban on paragliding activities at Bir-Billing in Kangra district during the monsoon but some tourists are allegedly taking advantage of the situation and driving their vehicles into the restricted landing site, causing damage to the grassy field. In the latest incident, an SUV bearing a Haryana registration number entered the paragliding landing field on Monday and got stuck in the ground. However, it was taken out of the field with the help of local people. The police later issued a challan of Rs 1,000 to the vehicle driver.

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Paragliding activities at Bir-Billing remain suspended for nearly two months during the monsoon. The period is considered important for the landing site as grass gets an opportunity to naturally regenerate and the ground recovers from the wear and tear caused by regular flying activities.

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Local residents and tourism stakeholders allege that some tourists, along with their vehicles, are entering the restricted area despite repeated warnings. Heavy vehicles entering the field are damaging the grass and the ground surface.

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Hoteliers and the paragliding community have opposed the entry of vehicles into the landing site and urged the administration to take stricter action against violators. Ankit Sood, coordinator of the Billing Paragliding Community Association, has urged the administration to deploy marshals at the landing site during the rainy season though paragliding activities remain suspended. He says that the presence of marshals can help deter tourists from bringing their vehicles to the restricted area and protect the greenery of the landing field. He has appealed to the administration to ensure that the landing site is properly monitored during the monsoon. He has urged the administration to increase the fine for vehicles entering the landing site so that people think twice before violating the restrictions. Strict enforcement, he adds, is necessary to create fear of the law among those entering prohibited areas.

Bir-Billing Hotel Association president Satish Abrol says that both take-off and landing sites are crucial for paragliding and need special protection. He adds that the presence of grass at both sites is essential for the safety and convenience of paragliders. During the monsoon, when flying activities remain suspended, the administration should deploy personnel to monitor and maintain both Bir take-off and landing sites.

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