Tourists create ruckus, 5 detained in Parwanoo

Solan, April 22
The Parwanoo police detained five tourists yesterday for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act like drunken driving, unauthorised usage of hooter and obstructing the highway. The tourists had parked their two SUVs in the middle of the road near Koti on the Dharampur-Parwanoo highway on Friday.
A family travelling with their ailing child was obstructed on their way to PGIMER, Chandigarh. It was after much persuasion that the tourists finally removed their vehicles, which bore Punjab and Chandigarh registration numbers, allowing the family to drive ahead.
The family lost precious time in trying to persuade the tourists, who were allegedly drunk at the time, when it needed to reach Chandigarh as soon as possible for medical aid. The family lodged a complaint in Parwanoo, following which the police detained five youth and their two SUVs. Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said action had been initiated under Section 85 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
