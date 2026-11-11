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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tourists flock to Shimla to escape hazardous air pollution in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

Tourists flock to Shimla to escape hazardous air pollution in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

The increase in tourist arrivals has also brought cheer to tourism and hospitality stakeholders in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:53 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Apart from tourists from neighbouring states, visitors from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among others, are also heading to the hill station. Tribune file
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With the Air Quality Index (AQI) in neighbouring states, including Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, reaching hazardous levels after Diwali, tourists from across northern India are making a beeline for the popular hill station of Shimla in search of cleaner air.

Thousands of tourists have arrived in the Himachal Pradesh capital to escape the toxic air in their home cities. Visitors were seen enjoying popular tourist attractions, including The Ridge, The Mall, Jakhu, Kufri and Naldehra.

Although Shimla also witnessed a rise in AQI following Diwali celebrations, its air quality remained considerably better than that of neighbouring states. The AQI in Shimla reached 66, compared with its average of around 55, a level considered satisfactory.

Apart from tourists from neighbouring states, visitors from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat, among others, are also heading to the hill station.

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Kulbhushan Gupta, a tourist from Delhi who arrived in Shimla with his family to escape hazardous air pollution, said Delhi's AQI was around 450, prompting them to plan a visit to the hill station.

"The weather here is pleasant and the AQI is also around 66, which is much better than what it is in Delhi. The air is fresher and provides us considerable relief from pollution," he said.

Apoorva Shekhawat, another tourist from Kotputli in Rajasthan, who arrived in Shimla with her friends, said the AQI in the NCR region was very high and they were relieved to reach the hill station.

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The increase in tourist arrivals has also brought cheer to tourism and hospitality stakeholders in Shimla. According to hoteliers, average hotel occupancy has reached around 40 to 50 per cent, even on weekdays.

Tourism stakeholders are hopeful that more visitors will arrive in the coming days, giving a further boost to the hill station's tourism and hospitality sector.

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