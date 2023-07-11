Tourists flout instructions

The unruly behaviour of tourists has become a nuisance in Shimla. Some tourists can be seen driving in areas where signage indicate that the road has been sealed. They further start misbehaving with the police when they are stopped or challaned for violations. The police should deal strictly with offenders to discourage such behaviour. —Ahana, Shimla
Road sinks near Tenzin Hospital in Shimla
The road near Tenzin Hospital at Panthaghati has sunk at a couple of points. The construction of a footpath along the road is suspected to be the reason that the road has caved in. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to ensure safety of local residents and prevent damage to nearby houses. —Anuj, Panthaghati, shimla
Stray animals scatter Garbage at collection points
Garbage collection from designated places in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla often gets delayed. In the meantime, stray animals feeding on the trash scatter it around, causing inconvenience to passersby. The MC should ensure that the garbage is collected regularly. —Rajan Negi, Vikasnagar, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
