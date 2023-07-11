Tourists flout instructions

The unruly behaviour of tourists has become a nuisance in Shimla. Some tourists can be seen driving in areas where signage indicate that the road has been sealed. They further start misbehaving with the police when they are stopped or challaned for violations. The police should deal strictly with offenders to discourage such behaviour. —Ahana, Shimla

Road sinks near Tenzin Hospital in Shimla

The road near Tenzin Hospital at Panthaghati has sunk at a couple of points. The construction of a footpath along the road is suspected to be the reason that the road has caved in. The authorities concerned should take immediate steps to ensure safety of local residents and prevent damage to nearby houses. —Anuj, Panthaghati, shimla

Stray animals scatter Garbage at collection points

Garbage collection from designated places in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla often gets delayed. In the meantime, stray animals feeding on the trash scatter it around, causing inconvenience to passersby. The MC should ensure that the garbage is collected regularly. —Rajan Negi, Vikasnagar, Shimla

