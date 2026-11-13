Tourists, locals bear brunt of autorickshaw drivers’ refusals

A group of senior citizens in Kullu has raised concern over growing public frustration with autorickshaw drivers who arbitrarily refuse to carry passengers to their requested destinations. In a press note issued in the public interest, they said residents and tourists alike face the problem daily, with drivers often bluntly saying “I will not go there” without any valid reason. They view this as a violation of public service norms.

The issue hits the most vulnerable hardest, including senior citizens, women, patients and students who depend on local transport for daily needs. Tourists, who are vital to the region’s economy, are also left stranded, tarnishing the town’s image as a hospitable destination.

The group cited Section 74(2)(xii) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which lays down permit conditions on refusal to ply or carry passengers except under exceptional circumstances. A violation, it said, can invite action by the competent transport authority under Section 86 of the Act.

The senior citizens have urged the Transport Department and the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kullu, to take immediate and decisive action. Their demands include strict compliance by autorickshaw drivers with all permit conditions, punitive action against drivers found refusing passengers arbitrarily, prominent display of the RTO’s complaint telephone number at all autorickshaw stands and other public places, regular and visible checking by enforcement staff to deter violations, and an effective and responsive complaint mechanism for passengers.

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The press note concludes that public transport is meant to provide convenient and accessible service to citizens and no passenger should be left stranded merely because a driver does not wish to travel to a particular destination without a legitimate reason. The group has called upon the district administration and the Transport Department to ensure a fair and reliable local transport system in the larger public interest.