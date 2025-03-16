Tourists, locals clash in Kullu

A biker from Punjab, displaying a Khalistan flag featuring Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's photo, was reprimanded by locals in Manali today, who removed the flag from his motorcycle. The incident has drawn criticism, with many calling it an anti-national act. Manali DSP KD Sharma confirmed that action was taken against the biker under the Motor Vehicles Act.

In a separate incident in Kullu’s Manikaran Valley, a Punjab tourist allegedly attacked a youth with a sword for asking him to remove the Khalistan flag. The incident, which has gone viral, led to protests by locals who demanded action against the accused. However, Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the victim has not yet filed a complaint.

In another incident, a group of 30 tourists from Punjab refused to pay a maintenance fee at the SADA barrier in Kasol, breaking the barrier and heading to Manikaran. A case has been registered against them. Additionally, another viral video showed visitors from Punjab in an altercation with locals at Raison, near Kullu.

Residents have urged tourists to respect the peace and tranquility of the region, urging them to avoid unnecessary altercations that not only spoil their trips but also tarnish the reputation of these tourist destinations. They have called for stricter measures to prevent the spread of radical elements.