Tourists make a beeline for Shimla as monsoon season ends

With the monsoon season coming to an end, tourists from across the country have started making a beeline for Shimla, one of the most popular hill stations in the country. Thousands of tourists from neighbouring states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, along with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, reached the hill station in large numbers to spend the weekend, pushing hotel occupancy to almost 100 per cent at several properties.

Related News: Heavy tourist rush triggers massive traffic jams in Himachal's Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala

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Jagdish Sharma, District Tourism Officer, Shimla, said the city and its adjoining areas had witnessed a massive surge in tourist inflow in recent days. He attributed the influx to long weekends and favourable weather conditions.

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“The tourist season is picking up well as the city has witnessed the arrival of a large number of tourists in the past few days. Almost 80 per cent of hotels in Shimla are booked, with most of the properties being booked to full capacity. Apart from Shimla, tourists are also heading towards Narkanda, Mashobra, Naldehra, Kinnaur and other destinations, and most of the hotels and homestays in these areas are also witnessing an occupancy of 60 to 70 per cent,” he said.

Sharma further said that this year, there had been no major disasters like those witnessed by the state last year, which had also generated positive results.

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“Tourists even visited Shimla during the monsoon season and now, with the withdrawal of the monsoon, tourism activities are expected to witness a major boost in Shimla and its nearby areas, which is a very good sign for tourism stakeholders,” he said.

However, with the surge in tourist inflow, the city also struggled with frequent traffic jams. Vehicles from Taradevi, the main entry point to the hill station from the Chandigarh side, were moving at a snail’s pace, with long queues of vehicles causing inconvenience to commuters. Similar traffic jams were also reported from Totu, Cart Road and Dhalli areas, the entry points to the city from the Manali and Kinnaur sides. The ongoing road repair work in Dhalli also affected traffic movement there.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), City, Mehar Panwar said about 16,000 vehicles entered and exited the city through all its main entry and exit points on Friday, while about 14,000 vehicles, including 8,000 from other states, entered and exited the city on Saturday.

She said the police were monitoring traffic movement and additional personnel had been deployed to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Known for its scenic beauty and colonial structures, Shimla attracts tourists from across the country as well as abroad, especially during the summer and winter seasons.