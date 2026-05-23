Tourists narrowly escape after massive tree crashes onto vehicle in Kullu

A group of tourists had a miraculous escape on Saturday afternoon when a large tree, uprooted during a powerful storm, crashed onto a tempo-traveller on the busy Manikaran-Kasol road in Kullu.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when a massive tree from the adjoining hillside came crashing down onto the front portion of the moving vehicle. Although the tempo-traveller suffered significant damage, all the passengers escaped unhurt, narrowly avoiding what could have been a major tragedy.

Advertisement

Local officials confirmed that the tree was uprooted due to the violent storm that has been lashing the region. “A police and administration team is currently engaged in clearing the road, which will soon be reopened for traffic,” a local official said.

Advertisement

The Manikaran Valley, a popular tourist destination, has witnessed several similar incidents in the recent past. In a tragic incident in 2025, six people were killed and six others injured when a landslide dislodged a tree that fell on pedestrians and parked vehicles near the Manikaran Gurudwara.

The recurring incidents have highlighted the growing vulnerability of hilly roads during extreme weather conditions, underscoring the risks faced by residents and tourists travelling along these scenic but hazardous routes. Residents have been demanding that vulnerable trees be identified and marked to prevent such mishaps in the future.