Tourists on bikes create ruckus at green tax barrier in Manali

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 5

Around 100 motorcyclists from Punjab created a ruckus at the green tax barrier in Manali on Sunday. They entered into an altercation with the staff of the barrier and refused to pay the green tax. The tourists parked their motorcycles on the road and raised slogans. Seeing the situation going out of control, the barrier staff informed the police and the SDM, Manali.

SDM Surender Thakur rushed to the spot with the police and brought the situation under control. He pacified the tourists and apprised them that the money collected as green tax was spent only for the convenience of the tourists. After they paid the requisite fee of Rs 100 per motorcycle, the commotion was resolved.

Meanwhile, long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both sides of the barrier. The SDM said some tourists from Punjab were reluctant to pay the green tax and were making a hue and cry. He said as soon as the information was received, he immediately reached the spot with the police personnel and the situation was brought under control.

The SDM said a green tax of Rs 100 was collected per scooter/motorcycle coming from outside states, Rs 200 from cars, Rs 300 from vehicles such as Sumo and Rs 500 from heavy vehicles, including buses.

Disorder and hooliganism have been indulged in by tourists, especially from Punjab, a number of times earlier also. They brandish swords and engage in scuffles with locals and other tourists frequently. Many tourists from Punjab had been caught with unlicensed arms. A resident of Kullu said, residents of Punjab come in large numbers on bikes and create nuisance, including violation of traffic rules and engaging in brawls. The incidents of clashes and attacks with weapons, allegedly by tourists coming from Punjab and Haryana, had led the Himachal Pradesh police to impose a ban on the entry of those coming to the state with weapons during July 2021.