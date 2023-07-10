Tourists rescued from camping site along Uhal

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, July 9

Villagers and the staff of a camping site averted a major tragedy by rescuing a large number of tourists staying in tents on the banks of the Uhal river near Boching on the border of Mandi and Kangra districts early this morning. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The water level in the Uhal rose suddenly because of heavy rain in its catchment areas in the past 24 hours and the camping site located on its banks got submerged. However, the staff of the camping site and local villagers alerted the tourists staying in tents and shifted them to a safer place. A number of vehicles parked there were either damaged or washed away. Later, with the help of the local administration, the tourists were sent to their destinations.

The state agencies had earlier allowed camping sites developed on the banks of the river to operate till June 30. However, later, they were given permission to continue operations till July 15. The MeT Department has issued a red alert in the state but the management of this camping site did not observe the safety norms.