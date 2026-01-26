Tourists snowed in at Manali; long line of vehicles amble over blanket of white

Hundreds of tourists are stranded in Manali after heavy snowfall in the region led to blockage of local link roads in the popular tourist destination and surrounding areas, leading to long lines of vehicles on adjoining routes, officials said on Monday.

While National Highway-3 has been cleared upto Solang Nala, only light vehicles are being allowed to ply on the road, they said.

Bus services on the route remain disrupted with buses plying till Patlikuhal, around 16 km from Manali.

However, the situation is teetering back to normal since Sunday, when Manali witnessed a 15-km-long traffic jam during which hundreds of tourists were seen walking on the icy roads with their luggage.

According to officials, tourists who had reached Manali prior to snowfall are restricted to their accommodations as the thoroughfares are closed.

"The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Efforts are underway to restore all the roads; however, it will take a little longer for the roads to be clear for traffic again," an official said.

According to officials, only four-wheel-drive vehicles will be permitted towards Manali from the direction of Patlikuhal, as road conditions are likely to be slippery due to snow.

The Met department has forecast heavy snowfall on January 27, which may lead to blockage of the Patlikuhal-Manali and Manikaran-Bhuntar roads, making them unsafe for vehicular traffic, they said, adding that if such a situation arises, travellers heading towards Kullu and nearby areas are advised to use alternative routes.

The police have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and to refrain from visiting high-altitude areas or places near rivers, streams, and avalanche-prone zones.