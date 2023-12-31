Tourists throng Kullu-Manali to ring in New Year

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 30

A large number of tourists are thronging Kullu-Manali and the Lahaul valley to ring in the New Year. In view of the increased tourist influx, the tourism units lying closed in Kullu-Manali and Lahaul valley have been made functional again by the stakeholders.

Koksar panchayat pradhan Sachin Mirupa told The Tribune that a majority of the tourism units, which were shut down in the past, had been made functional at Koksar and Sissu. Similar is the situation in Kullu-Manali, Manikaran and Banjar regions.

Kishan Thakur, a tourism stakeholder from Manikaran, said, “We are delighted to see the increase in tourist influx to Kullu district. A majority of the closed down tourism units have resumed operations.”

Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal president Anup Thakur said, “The room occupancy in Manali hotels has gone above 95 per cent. It is expected that by tomorrow, it will be 100 per cent. The Mall Road here is abuzz with tourist activity.”

To regulate traffic, additional police force has been deployed at key locations on the Chandigarh-Manali-Leh highway.

There are a few bottlenecks on the highway, where police personnel are having a tough time managing the traffic.

Owing to the damage caused to the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Pandoh due to heavy rain this year, traffic has been diverted via an alternative narrow bypass road, resulting in a big traffic jam.

Visitors travelling in light motor vehicles have been urged by the police to use the alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula to avoid traffic jam.

In Kullu and Manali, additional police personnel have been deployed to manage the traffic. A large number of tourist vehicles were seen moving towards Solang and Lahaul valleys today. The movement of traffic was slow beyond Manali towards the Lahaul valley due to heavy traffic.

