Tourists throng Shimla ahead of X-mas

ANI

Shimla, December 21

Tourists have started arriving in the capital city in large numbers, anticipating snowfall, ahead of the year-end festivities.

The police in Shimla said they were expecting over one lakh tourist vehicles to roll into the hill town in the last week of December, on the eve of Christmas and New Year.

The Mayor of Shimla City has planned the first-ever winter carnival to draw tourists to the state for the year-end festivities and frolicking while also promoting the traditions and culture of Himachal Pradesh.

"There is a steady increase in tourist vehicles. There is a particular number of vehicles entering the city from the Shogi Barrier. There are usually about 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles rolling into the city every day. However, the count has now gone up to 12,000 to 13,000 ahead of the year-end festivities. We expect this number to rise further to 20,000 around Christmas and the New Year," said Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

