Tourists traced

Palampur, July 10
Eight tourists, who had been missing for the past two days in the Chhota Bhangal area of Kangra district, were traced near Luhardi, 70 km from here.
Baijnath DSP Puran Chand said a police party was deputed to trace the tourists yesterday. All of them had taken shelter in a homestay at Luhardi and are safe. The DSP said the police requested them to move to Baijnath, but they preferred to continue their stay at Luhardi.
Earlier, a group of tourists was rescued from a camping site at Boching in Chhota Bhangal by the locals after the camping site was flooded by Uhal river water. — OC
Court holiday
Shimla: The HP High Court administration has announced that in view of the incessant rainfall the HC and all courts of the district judiciary in the state will remain closed tomorrow. An official communication said.
