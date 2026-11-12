Toxic air drives tourists to Shimla after Diwali

With air pollution levels soaring to hazardous levels in neighbouring states of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana after Diwali, Shimla is witnessing an influx of tourists seeking respite from the toxic air in the plains.

Thousands of holidaymakers have made their way to the hill station, flocking to popular attractions such as The Ridge, The Mall, Jakhu, Kufri and Naldehra. While Shimla too witnessed a post-Diwali rise in air pollution, its Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 66, against an average of around 55, a level considered satisfactory and significantly better than the hazardous conditions prevailing in the neighbouring states.

Apart from tourists from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, visitors from West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat are also arriving in the state capital.

Kulbhushan Gupta, a tourist from Delhi who travelled to Shimla with his family to escape the pollution, said the AQI in the national capital was hovering around 450, prompting them to head for the hills.

Advertisement

“The weather here is very pleasant and the AQI is around 66, which is much better than Delhi. The air is fresher and has provided us considerable relief from pollution,” he said. Apoorva Shekhawat, who arrived from Kotputli in Rajasthan with her friends, said the high pollution levels across the NCR had made their trip to Shimla a welcome relief.

The increased tourist arrivals have also brought cheer to the hospitality industry, which is hopeful of a further improvement in business. Hoteliers said average occupancy in Shimla was currently ranging between 40 and 50 per cent, even on weekdays.

Tourism stakeholders expect the influx to gather momentum over the coming days, providing a much-needed boost to the local hospitality sector.