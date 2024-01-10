Tractor driver dies in mishap

Chamba, January 9
A driver died when his tractor rolled down the road into the Mohdi nullah in Chamba district last night. The deceased has been identified as Virender Kumar (23), a resident of Churah tehsil in the district. The body was taken to the Chamba hospital for a post-mortem.
