Tractor driver dies in mishap

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 9

A driver died when his tractor rolled down the road into the Mohdi nullah in Chamba district last night. The deceased has been identified as Virender Kumar (23), a resident of Churah tehsil in the district. The body was taken to the Chamba hospital for a post-mortem.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba