Tractor falls into gorge, 2 dead

Chamba, September 3
Two persons were killed when the tractor they were travelling on fell into a gorge near Chaned on the Chamba-Pathankot highway today.
An official report said the tractor was on its way towards Chamba at the time of the mishap.
On receiving information about the mishap, police officials rushed to the accident spot. The deceased were yet to be identified.
