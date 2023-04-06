Traders fined for carrying 2-kg jewellery

Hamirpur, April 5
The State Taxes and Excise Department detained a consignment of around 2 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.10 crore here on Tuesday. The jewellery was found in possession of two gold traders, who could not produce relevant documents for the gold and were fined Rs 6.55 lakh.
Two brothers, who are residents of Amritsar (Punjab), were trying to sell gold jewellery in the market. A team of the Excise and Taxation Department apprehended them and found 2 kg of gold jewellery in their possession. However, they could not produce the requisite documents of the jewellery worth Rs 1.1 crore.
Varun Katoch, Deputy Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, said, “Two gold traders were carrying 2 kg of gold jewellery, but could not produce any relevant document or invoice. They have been fined Rs 6.55 lakh.”
