Traders oppose outsiders' role in arranging trade fair

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 9

Up in arms against a trade fair being organised by a private firm from outside the state at Chogan Ground on October 10, local traders and vendors submitted a memorandum to the SDM on Saturday. They have demanded that permission should not be granted to organise this fair just before the start of the festival season.

They pleaded that earlier too, such a trade fair had been organised in March despite opposition by the local traders. Allowing the fair just before the festival season would cause huge financial losses to small traders and vendors who were earning their livelihood by selling consumer goods.

In the memorandum, the local traders claimed that vendors hailing from other states set up their stalls to sell poor and inferior quality goods at throwaway prices to locals.

They further pleaded that online shopping had already created a slump in the markets here but now the fairs from ‘outsiders’ would break the financial backbone of the trading community in the area. They threatened to launch a protest if permission was granted to organise the trade fair at Nurpur.

#Nurpur