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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Traditional cuisines of Himachal, Kerala showcased at 918 govt schools of state

Traditional cuisines of Himachal, Kerala showcased at 918 govt schools of state

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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The Union Ministry of Education has praised the “Swaad Sangam” programme organised in government schools in Himachal Pradesh under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative. The Union Ministry shared the highlights of the programme and students’ activities on its official social media platform.

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The “Swaad Sangam” programme forms part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' campaign, a national initiative that aims to strengthen cultural, linguistic, educational and social ties among states and Union Territories. Under the campaign, states are paired to help students learn about each other’s language, cuisine, traditions, art and culture. Himachal Pradesh has been paired with Kerala under the initiative.

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In June, the Kerala-Himachal Cuisine Exchange Month was organised in 918 government schools in 12 districts of the state. A total of 18,656 students and 2,464 teachers participated enthusiastically in the programme. The schools organised a wide range of activities to showcase the culinary traditions of both states, with students taking an active part throughout the month. Students prepared the traditional dishes of Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, gaining a deeper understanding of the rich culinary heritage of both states. The schools showcased Himachali delicacies such as Dham, Siddu and Babru alongside Kerala's traditional dishes, including Sadya, Appam and Payasam. The programme also featured food exhibitions, live cooking demonstrations, taste appreciation sessions and various competitions. These activities gave students an opportunity to understand, appreciate and celebrate the cultural heritage of both states.

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Rajesh Sharma, Director of Samagra Shiksha, said that the acknowledgement was a matter of great honour for the state. “Programmes such as 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' not only introduce students to the culture and traditions of other states but also strengthen the values of national integration, mutual respect, brotherhood and unity in diversity,” he added.

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