Traditional food carnival begins in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 20

A 10-day food carnival to promote traditional cuisines of the state kicked off here today. The self-help groups from all 12 districts of the state are serving their five-six traditional cuisines in the carnival that has been organized by the State Rural Livelihood Mission under the Department of Rural Development.

Even as the focus is mainly on traditional dishes, some SHGs have experimented a little to attract customers. For instance, an SHG from Kullu is offering dosa of ‘koda’, an old millet found in the state.

“Koda is very nutritious. We have prepared its dosa as an experiment. It was liked a lot by the people during the Dasehra, and it’s drawing good crowd here as well,” said Mohar Singh, a member of the SHG.

For the tourists who have come to Shimla for celebrating Christmas and New year, the traditional food carnival has come like an icing on the cake.

“Getting a chance to taste the traditional cuisine of the whole state is awesome. We were enjoying the weather and scenic beauty of the place, getting such wonderful food has added to the joy,” said Akriti, a tourist from Delhi.

Anil Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at State Rural Livelihood Mission, said the food carnival was the first effort at this level. “We gave the participants a bit of training in presentation and hygiene. They all have prepared wonderful dishes which are tasty as well as nutritious. We urge all tourists and locals to try it and encourage these SHGs,” said Sharma.