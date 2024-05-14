Traditional medicine discussed at seminar

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 13

In collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research, Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts and School of Biotechnology, Shoolini University, organised a national seminar on ‘Exploring the History of Traditional Medicine in the Himalayas’. The aim of the seminar was to serve as a platform for scholarly exchange, reaffirming the rich legacy of traditional medicines in the Himalayas and their enduring relevance in contemporary healthcare practices.

The seminar commenced yesterday with a welcome note by Dr Nikita Thakur. Shoolini University’s director (planning) JM Julka, was the chief guest at the event, and Dr Chander Gupt, ayurveda acharya, was the guest of honour.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan