Traditional medicine discussed at seminar

Solan, May 13
In collaboration with the Indian Council of Historical Research, Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts and School of Biotechnology, Shoolini University, organised a national seminar on ‘Exploring the History of Traditional Medicine in the Himalayas’. The aim of the seminar was to serve as a platform for scholarly exchange, reaffirming the rich legacy of traditional medicines in the Himalayas and their enduring relevance in contemporary healthcare practices.
The seminar commenced yesterday with a welcome note by Dr Nikita Thakur. Shoolini University’s director (planning) JM Julka, was the chief guest at the event, and Dr Chander Gupt, ayurveda acharya, was the guest of honour.
