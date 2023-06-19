Traffic chaos in Vikasnagar

Vikasnagar area in Shimla has become a major traffic bottleneck due to construction work being carried out along the roads. Trucks carrying construction material leave little space for other vehicles. Traffic police should be deployed here to regulate traffic. Raman, Shimla
Trash dumped in forest areas
The number of mobile eateries selling food along roads in Kangra district is increasing. Many of these can be seen parked near forests. This has led to accumulation of trash in forest areas as people throw garbage in the open. The government should ensure that owners of food vans or customers do not litter trash in forest areas. Sudhir Kumar, Dehra
Community service lead to snarl-ups
many people offered chhabeel (sweet drinking water) to commuters along roads in Kangra district this week. However, the service led to long traffic jams. The police and the administration should ensure that such activities are not organised at places, which are prone to traffic jams. Rajesh Sharma, Kangra
