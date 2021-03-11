Traffic curbs on road to Churah

Chamba, August 10
District Magistrate DC Rana has banned plying of vehicles on the Nakrod-Kathwar link road in Churah in view of the upgrade work on the road.
The DM, in an order issued here today, said the movement of vehicles would remain restricted for four hours from 11 am to 3 pm daily till August 31 to enable the construction of the road. However, the movement of vehicles related to emergency services would not be stopped.
