Traffic disrupted as road caves in near Dunkhra

Kullu, March 29

The Bhuntar-Manikaran road was blocked as a small portion of the stretch caved in near Dunkhra village on Friday. The movement of vehicles between Kullu and Manikaran was disrupted.

BC Negi, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), said the road was temporarily opened to light vehicles within a couple of hours of the incident. He said permanent repair work of the damaged portion had been initiated.

The Central government had sanctioned an amount of Rs 38.86 crore to repair the portions on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road. These portions were damaged and had become vulnerable due to the floods in July last year.

About 10 spots had become hazardous after being damaged due to the floods in the Parbati river. The road was temporarily opened to traffic after the floods, but it was risky to commute due to the bad condition of the stretch.

Jitender Gupta, Superintending Engineer (SE), PWD, Kullu, said the work for the repairing of hazardous portions on the Bhuntar-Manikaran road was on.

Manikaran is a religious place and many pilgrims, tourists and trekkers visit the Parbati valley round the year. Kasol, Manikaran and Malana are famous tourist places in the valley. Kasol is also called Mini Israel as a lot of Israeli nationals stay here.

Even earlier, the widening and improvement of the road was included in the Bharat Mala project in March 2017, but it remained only on paper. The then Mandi MP, Ram Swaroop Sharma, had stated that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had approved Rs 430 crore for the project. But later, the authorities said the entire Bharat Mala scheme had been cancelled.

Residents of the area said the congested Bhuntar-Manikaran road was in a poor condition and vehicles got stuck in traffic jams. They had been demanding widening of the road for a long time, but various governments had only given mere assurances.

The residents alleged that many major fatal mishaps had occurred due to the bad condition of the road. They said at the time of elections, politicians remember this road, but forget it after polls.

