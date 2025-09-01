DT
Traffic disrupted on Parwanoo-Solan highway

Traffic disrupted on Parwanoo-Solan highway

The NHAI deployed its labour and machinery to clear the highway and restore normalcy
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:59 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Incessant rains triggered debris and boulders to flow down onto the road from the hills.
Vehicular traffic on the Parwanoo-Solan-Kandaghat-Shimla route faced intermittent disruptions due to incessant rains that triggered debris and boulders to flow down onto the road from the hills.

The Kalka-Shimla heritage railway track was also affected, with muck falling on the track at Koti, Gumman and Sanwara, blocking one end of the tunnel.

As a result, a train en route from Shimla to Kalka was cancelled, while another train plying from Kalka to Shimla was terminated at Dharampur.

Anand Dahiya, Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Shimla, informed that efforts were made to clear the track by hurling muck and boulders onto the highway below, which unfortunately disrupted the two lanes along the hill.

Traffic was briefly halted at Salogra near Solan as muck and boulders continued to roll down from the hill above. However, traffic was later channelled through two lanes at Salogra, Sanwara and Koti, although the normal pace of vehicular movement was disrupted.

The NHAI deployed its labour and machinery to clear the highway and restore normalcy. Despite the challenges, efforts were underway to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the affected routes.

