DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Traffic disrupted on Parwanoo-Solan road

Traffic disrupted on Parwanoo-Solan road

Railway traffic suspended on entire Kalka-Shimla track till September 5 after muck fell on the track
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Railway staff repair the Kalka-Shimla heritage track.
Advertisement

Vehicular traffic faced disruptions on the Parwanoo- Solan-Kandaghat-Shimla highway as mounds of debris and massive boulders flowed down on the road from the hills above following relentless rains pouring in since yesterday.

Advertisement

As much as 187 mm rain lashed Solan sub-division, 135 mm rain pounded Kasauli, while 108.2 mm rain threw life out of gear in Kandaghat today.

Railway traffic was suspended on the entire Kalka- Shimla heritage track till September 5 after muck fell on the track at Koti, Gumman and Sanwara blocking the track, including one end of the tunnel at Koti. Six trains plying on the tracks have been suspended in view of the damage caused to the track till September 5, informed a railway official.

Advertisement

A train en route Shimla-Kalka was cancelled this morning while another plying from Kalka to Shimla was terminated at Dharampur. Both trains had taken off at 9:25 AM from Shimla and Kalka.

“In a bid to clear the track, muck and boulders were hurled on the highway below which disrupted its two lanes lying along the hill around Koti,” informed Anand Dahiya, Project Director, National Highways Authority of India, Shimla. Traffic was briefly halted at Salogra near Solan as muck and boulders kept rolling down from the hill above. Continuous erosion of the hill near Sanwara also led to closure of the lanes facing the hilly slope.

Advertisement

While two lanes were restored for traffic, driver of an earth excavation machine deputed to clear the muck at Sanwara had a miraculous escape after a huge boulder rolled down from the excavated hilly slope.

Traffic was channelled through two lanes at Salogra, Sanwara and Koti, disrupting the normal pace of vehicular movement. The National Highways Authority of India pressed its labour and machinery into service to clear the road though the relentless rain kept the labourers on their toes throughout the day.

In view of the weather department’s warning for heavy to very heavy rain, all educational institutions remained closed today. Though the teachers were directed to take online classes for the students from home, power disruption defeated the purpose as 899 power distribution transformers have developed a snag across the district in Solan, Kasauli, Arki and Baddi.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts