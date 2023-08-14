Traffic disrupted on Pathankot national highway

Dharamsala, August 13
Heavy rain and landslides during the past 24 hours disrupted traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway at various places in Kangra district. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for a few hours due to heavy landslides near 32 Miles and Nagrota Bagwan town.
Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said efforts were being made to open the national highway as early as possible. Due to heavy rain in the region, people had been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, he added.
