Traffic diversion plan needed

The tarring work on roads is going on in the city these days. It is an appreciable decision but a proper plan for traffic diversion is needed to avoid congestion on roads, which has become a common sight. It causes a lot of trouble to locals as well as tourists.

Sandeep Rana, Shimla

Monkey menace continues

Monkeys continue to cause trouble to residents and tourists.The authorities concerned should take steps to tackle the monkey menace. Monkeys pounce upon people almost every day. Monkey bite cases are regularly reported from several parts of the Shimla district. The government should formulate a comprehensive plan to deal with the problem.

Sachin Sharma, Kasumpti

Fallen trees and debris pose danger

Debris and uprooted trees had fallen on hill slopes following heavy rain in July and August. While most of the places were cleared of debris and fallen trees, there are still a few areas where uprooted trees could been seen on hill slopes. These trees pose a threat to the property and lives of local people.

Ranjit, Shimla

