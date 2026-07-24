Traffic hit on Kiratpur-Manali highway as Nihang Singhs protest arrest of Sikh youth

Traffic on the Kiratpur-Manali national highway came to a standstill this evening after a group of Nihang Singhs staged a protest demanding the release of a Sikh youth arrested by the Shimla police. The blockade led to long traffic jams on both sides of the highway, leaving thousands of commuters and tourists stranded for about an hour.

Advertisement

According to sources, the protest was organised in response to the arrest of a Sikh youth in Shimla. Protesters claimed that the youth, who had reportedly travelled to the Ridge area in Shimla as a tourist, was arrested following an incident involving the statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. While the exact nature of the incident could not be independently verified, the protesters alleged that the arrest was unjustified and demanded his immediate release.

Advertisement

The Nihang Singhs assembled on the Kiratpur-Manali highway at around 4 pm and blocked vehicular movement, raising slogans against the Himachal Pradesh authorities. Traffic came to a complete halt as police attempted to persuade the protesters to clear the road. The highway serves as the main route connecting Punjab with Himachal.

Advertisement

Nihang Achar Singh, who had earlier spearheaded the agitation against the proposed increase in entry tax on vehicles entering Himachal Pradesh, told The Tribune that the Nihang Singhs were demanding the immediate release of the arrested Sikh youth.

He alleged that the youth had been taken into custody by the Shimla police following the incident near the Indira Gandhi statue. He urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to review the case and ensure the youth’s release at the earliest.

Advertisement

The protesters also sought the intervention of the Punjab Government, urging CM Bhagwant Mann to take up the matter with his counterparts in Himachal Pradesh. They said the Punjab Government should actively pursue the case to safeguard the interests of Sikh youths visiting neighbouring states.

The blockade caused severe inconvenience to commuters. Long queues of vehicles, including buses, private cars, trucks, and tourist vehicles, were seen stretching for several kilometres on both sides of the highway.

Police personnel reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters to restore normal traffic movement.

SSP Ropar, Maninder Singh, said the dharna was lifted peacefully after discussions with the protesters.