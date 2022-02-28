Traffic jam due to veg market

The diversion to the local sabji mandi on the circular road often leads to a traffic jam. Many times, vehicles are parked along this narrow and steep stretch, which worsens the problem further. The police should ensure quick movement of traffic here to avoid a jam on the Cart Road. — Suresh, Shimla
Women’s hostel needed in Kala Amb
The plan to construct a women’s hostel in the industrial area of Kala Amb has remained confined to papers. It is a long-pending demand of the industrial workers. Many women travel 40-50 km every day to reach Kala Amb. Due to the absence of a hostel, they have to travel back home at odd hours, which puts them at risk. The hostel should be constructed as soon as possible. — Nisha, Kala Amb
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
