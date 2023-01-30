Traffic jam near victory tunnel

There is often a traffic jam on the road stretch from the Victory Tunnel to Lakkar Bazaar. Tourists looking for hotelrooms park their vehicles along the road leading to bottlenecks. The traffic police should keep haphazard parking on the roadside in check to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Lalit, Shimla

Damaged causeway in D’sala

The causeway across the Charan river in Dharamsala was washed away during flash floods in the region last year. However, the authorities have not repaired it till date. It should be repaired at the earliest as it is part of the passage to several villages in the area.

Suresh Kumar, Dharamsala

Parking woes in Shimla

The parking facility near the Lift area in Shimla is operational only during the day. As a result, tourists have to visit other parts of the city to park their vehicles before returning here to reach The Ridge, Mall Road and Jakhu. The government and private firm operating the parking facility should amicably find a solution to avoid inconvenience to the tourists and locals. Kamal Negi, Shimla

