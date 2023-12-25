Traffic jams a norm

Traffic jams have become a norm in the Kotwali market of Dharamsala. Parking of vehicles along the road and encroachments by shopkeepers are the main causes of traffic congestion here. The district administration and the traffic police should regulate traffic in the market and penalise people parking vehicles on roadsides.

Naresh, Dharamsala

Stray dog threat

The terror of stray dogs is increasing day by day at Ashiana Colony in Dhalli. It is causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians. These animals growl at people and at times, even attack them. The MC should catch and sterilise these dogs as early as possible so that their population can be controlled.

Amita, Dhalli

Road excavated illegally, residents suffer

Some people have closed the Tungdhar to Kapri link road of the Manikaran valley by carrying out unauthorised excavation by a JCB. The road was constructed in 2004 and it benefitted people of three panchayats but a family closed it for vehicular movement in November. The local administration, along with the police, restored the road on December 14 but it was again closed by the encroachers. The road has been blocked for the past over a month and people of four villages are getting affected.

Khem Raj, Kapri

What our readers say

