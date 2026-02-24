Traffic jams at Malan on Pathankot-Mandi highway inconvenience commuters

Frequent traffic jams at Malan on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway have become a daily ordeal for commuters, tourists and local residents as the construction of a flyover, as part of an ambitious road expansion project, is underway.

The congestion, particularly during morning and evening peak hours, has resulted in long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres. School buses, office-goers, emergency vehicles, transport trucks and tourist coaches are often caught in the bottleneck, leading to significant delays and frustration among road users.

The affected stretch is part of the National Highway-154, which connects Pathankot in Punjab to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. The highway is a crucial artery for the state, facilitating movement towards key tourist destinations as well as serving as a lifeline for trade and supply chains.

Strategic importance of road widening project

The Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project is considered strategically significant by the Government of India. The highway ultimately links Pathankot with Leh and the forward areas of Ladakh, making it vital not only for civilian connectivity but also for defence mobility and logistics. Given its strategic relevance, the project has been prioritised for faster completion.

Officials associated with the National Highways Authority of India have stated that the flyover at Malan is being constructed to eliminate a major traffic bottleneck and improve long-term traffic flow. Once completed, the flyover is expected to ensure smoother transit, enhanced safety and reduced travel time on this busy corridor.

To manage the ongoing congestion, the authorities have deployed traffic personnel at the site to regulate vehicular movement. Diversions have been created and traffic is being allowed in a phased manner through the construction zone. However, due to the narrow temporary carriageway and heavy vehicular load, especially that of trucks and construction vehicles, slow movement remains unavoidable.

Tourists visiting popular destinations in Kangra district have also expressed concern over unpredictable delays, especially during weekends and holidays when traffic volume increases sharply.

Despite the present inconvenience, officials emphasise that the four-laning project would bring substantial long-term benefits. The upgraded highway will support faster inter-state connectivity, boost tourism, facilitate economic growth and improve road safety standards in the region.

The authorities have appealed to commuters for patience and cooperation during the construction phase, assuring that efforts are being made to expedite the work while ensuring that safety norms are maintained.

Once the flyover and four-lane expansion are completed, the Malan stretch is expected to transform into a seamless transit corridor, they said.