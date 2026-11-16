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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Traffic jams disrupt life in Baijnath, Paprola

Traffic jams disrupt life in Baijnath, Paprola

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Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:35 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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A traffic jam on a road at Baijnath.
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Traffic congestion has become a daily ordeal in Baijnath and Paprola towns, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters, residents, schoolchildren and traders. Despite the recurring problem, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is responsible for maintaining the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through these twin towns, has allegedly failed to take effective measures to streamline traffic movement.

Long queues of vehicles can be seen on the highway almost every day, particularly during peak hours. Ambulances carrying critically ill patients and school buses transporting children are frequently stranded in traffic jams, raising serious concerns about public safety and delays in emergency medical services.

The situation has also adversely affected local businesses. Traders and shopkeepers complain that frequent traffic bottlenecks discourage customers from visiting markets, while commuters avoid stopping in the towns because of the difficulty in navigating the congested roads.

Residents allege that despite repeated complaints, neither the NHAI nor the local administration has come up with a permanent solution to the problem. The absence of effective traffic management, inadequate parking facilities, roadside encroachments and unregulated movement of vehicles have further aggravated the situation.

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The Pathankot-Mandi National Highway is an important transport corridor connecting Kangra with other parts of Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states.

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