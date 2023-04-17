Traffic jams irk commuters

Frequent traffic jams on the Vashisht road that is adjacent to Manali town are causing inconvenience to commuters. The situation could worsen during the tourist season. The temple and hot springs at Vashisht are popular spots among tourists visiting Manali. The police should chalk out a concrete plan to manage traffic on this road. The government should either widen this road or find an alternate route to Vashisht. Ajay, Manali

Stop use of flickering headlights in two-wheelers

many people are using flickering lights in their two-wheelers in Una district. These flickering lights almost blind drivers coming from the opposite direction and can lead to accidents. The traffic police should take strict action against such people who are using flickering lights in their vehicles. Sanjeev, Una

Telecom companies damage Dharamsala roads

Telecommunication firms have damaged several roads, including some new roads, in Dharamsala city. They dig up trenches to lay underground cables, but do not level the ground or fill up these trenches after completion of their work. Even the local administration has not taken any action against these contractors. The authorities concerned should take strict action against these contractors and telecommunication companies and get the roads repaired at the earliest. Rakesh, Dharamsala

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]