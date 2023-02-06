Traffic jams on Pathankot-Mandi highway, commuters irked

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 5

Frequent traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi national highway cause a lot of inconvenience to commuters. Long queues of vehicles can be seen at Nagrota Bagwan, 53 Mile, Mattor, Baijnath, Paprola, Maranda and Gaggal.

The residents of these towns are troubled due to the current situation as traffic jams have adversely affected their business. Moreover, heavy traffic on the narrow highway sometimes results in accidents. In the past three months, seven persons have lost their lives in accidents on the highway.

A senior police officer said traffic constables had been deputed at Paprola Nagrota, Maranda, 53 Mile and Mattor to regulate traffic, but they were helpless because of the narrow highway and heavy volume of traffic.

The Centre has already announced that the narrow highway will be four-laned. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of the project in 2017, but because of delay in land acquisition, the project had failed to make any headway.

The lackadaisical attitude of the state agencies in completing the land acquisition process has virtually put the strategic Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project on hold, causing hardship to the residents of six districts of the lower hills of the state.

A senior officer of the NHAI said as per the original plan, the project was to be completed by 2024. The NHAI was likely to get forest and environment clearances within a month for two phases between 32 Mile and Paror (Palampur).