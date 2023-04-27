Traffic jams, parking, erratic water supply key issues in Chhota Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, April 26

Residents say frequent traffic jams, parking woes, narrow roads and erratic water supply are the major issues of the Chhota Shimla area that falls under Ward Number 28 of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Candidates in the fray for the upcoming SMC poll vowed to resolve issues plaguing the ward on priority after winning the elections.

BJP candidate Sanjeev Chauhan said, “In the past five years, developmental works have been carried out at all fronts. We got four parking lots constructed in the ward that houses the secretariat complex.”

He said roads were widened to resolve the problem of frequent traffic jams, besides the introduction of proper rainwater drainage and sewerage system. Earlier sewage water used to spill on public places while rainwater used to enter residents’ houses. Both these problems were resolved, he added.

“Gyms and parks were built in the ward to facilitate residents. Moreover, we reach out to everyone in the ward and solve their problems on a day-to-day basis,” Chauhan added. Various BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, have already campaigned in this ward for the party candidate.

The ward assumes even greater significance for the Congress as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had won this seat twice while contesting the SMC poll in the past.

Congress candidate Surendar Chauhan said, “We will work towards the holistic development of the ward and also address issues that were ignored by other parties. We will resolve the parking problem, widen narrow roads, construct parks as well as other facilities. Our primary responsibility is to serve the people with utmost honesty.”

AAP candidate Sanjeev Lal said, “Theft incidents are quite rampant in our ward and have become a major concern for local residents. After winning the SMC poll, we will ensure that more CCTV cameras are installed in the area to deter criminals. The prevalence of drugs, including charas, is another issue plaguing the area. Curbing drug menace would be one of our top priorities as many youngsters have already fallen prey to drugs.”

He said, “Some of our other priorities would be to widen roads, curb monkey menace, provide uninterrupted water supply, relief from traffic jams and making the library (meant for elderly) functional again.”

#Shimla