Traffic movement comes to a standstill in Shimla

Shimla, August 14
The vehicular movement in Shimla remained severely impacted due to huge uprooted trees on the roads because of landslides triggered by heavy rain in the past three days.
Huge deodar trees obstructed traffic on the bypass at several places. As the vehicular movement remained disrupted for most part of the day, many people had to walk to their destinations.
Though the traffic movement on some roads was restored, most roads remained blocked due to landslides and uprooted trees. For most part of the morning hours, buses did not ply on many city roads. However, some roads were later cleared off debris and the traffic flow resumed albeit partially.
As the public transport facility was unavailable, taxi operators in the city minted money from the people.
In the morning, the Shoghi-Mehli road was blocked. Besides this, the Fagli-Khalini road was blocked at the Lalpani bridge, the Himland-Bambloe road was blocked near Edward school and the Vikasnagar-Chotta Shimla road was blocked. The Vikasnagar-Panthghati road too was blocked near the CID office and the Tutikandi to ISBT road was blocked at the bifurcation.
In the outer area of Shimla city, NH-705 was blocked near Nihari and Chol in Kotkhai area due to a landslide. The Shimla-Bilaspur National Highway road also remained blocked near the Pakki Bawri area.
Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Due to major landslides and uprooting of trees, several roads were closed. Following this, the traffic movement in the city got disrupted. We have been trying to get the roads cleared as soon as possible. The continuous rain has been hampering our rescue efforts.”
