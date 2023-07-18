Traffic movement stopped on Chandigarh-Manali Highway between Mandi and Pandoh till Wednesday in view of public safety

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 18

The district administration has stopped traffic movement on Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh in Mandi district in view of public safety till Wednesday. The stretch became unsafe due to unscientific cutting of hills in the region.

The highway was blocked for traffic at 6 mile from last evening due to a massive landslide in the area. On Monday a JCB driver and few labourers had a narrow escape, when big boulders rolled down the hill.

Mandi Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar Chander, said that “big boulders were hanging on an 80 degree angle on hillside at 6 mile upside the highway, which may roll down any time. It may cause human disaster if we allow traffic on it. So the administration has directed the National Highway Authority of India to clear these boulders from the area to avoid any untoward incident. Road widening work is underway at 6 mile, which is expected to be restored to traffic by Wednesday.”

“Further traffic has been diverted on alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu until the restoration of this highway between Mandi and Pandoh” Chander added.

He stated that the movement of light vehicles was diverted on alternate routes between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula road. Similarly the movement of heavy vehicles was diverted between Mandi and Kullu via Chailchowk-Pandoh road. As soon as the highway is restored for traffic at 6 mile, vehicular movement will be allowed on it between Mandi and Kullu.

