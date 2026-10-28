Traffic partially restored on NH-205 after road sinks

Traffic on the National Highway-205, connecting Bilaspur with Shimla, remained partially disrupted on Tuesday after a section of the road sank near Khatola village in Bilaspur district amid ongoing four-laning work.

The incident prompted the police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to halt traffic on the affected stretch. The police diverted vehicles through alternative routes while efforts were made to restore traffic movement.

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By evening, one-way traffic for light vehicles had been restored on the stretch.

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Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dhiman said the affected section had been partially cleared and traffic movement had resumed. He said alternative routes were still available for commuters and advised motorists to follow the traffic directions issued by the police.