Traffic resumes on Mandi-Pathankot highway after cave-in repair

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According to officials, a portion of the highway had caved in during ongoing construction work on Friday, forcing a complete halt in traffic and leaving commuters stranded for several hours.

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Padhar SDM Surjeet Singh said emergency repair work was initiated immediately after the incident. “The highway was temporarily closed to ensure public safety and facilitate restoration work,” he said.

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During the disruption, the administration had advised travellers to use alternate routes, including the Jhattingri-Katindhi road as the primary diversion, along with routes via Dianapark, Sahal and Darang to Katindhi.

The SDM said the damaged stretch was repaired by Friday evening, allowing restoration of traffic movement. As of Saturday, vehicular flow has returned to normal, with no congestion reported.

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However, authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution while passing through the stretch as construction work is still in progress. Travellers have also been urged to stay updated on road conditions and follow official advisories.

The administration reiterated that while restoration was carried out on priority, ensuring commuter safety remains paramount.