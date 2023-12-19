Traffic rule violations cause snarl-ups in Kasumpti

Violation of traffic norms has become a common practice near the Kasumpti chowk. Many people in VIP and government vehicles can be seen driving on the wrong side and jumping queues, resulting in snarl-ups in the area. Traffic violation with impunity must not be tolerated and law must be equal for all.
Sachin Sharma, Kasumpti
Stray dog menace continues to haunt city residents
Despite several cases of dog bites being reported every now and then, the government and Shimla Municipal Corporation have failed to provide a permanent solution to the menace. With no check on the problem, city residents continue to fall prey to dog attacks every other day.
Rajeev Thakur, Shimla
Nearly 50% doctors at IGMC hospital on vacation
With nearly 50 per cent doctors away for annual winter vacation, patients are facing inconvenience. The IGMC administration should ensure that every patient visiting the hospital is attended to and taken care of. Many patients come to the hospital from faraway places, but have to return without any treatment.
Rajesh, Theog
