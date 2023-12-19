Traffic rule violations cause snarl-ups in Kasumpti

Violation of traffic norms has become a common practice near the Kasumpti chowk. Many people in VIP and government vehicles can be seen driving on the wrong side and jumping queues, resulting in snarl-ups in the area. Traffic violation with impunity must not be tolerated and law must be equal for all.

Sachin Sharma, Kasumpti

Stray dog menace continues to haunt city residents

Despite several cases of dog bites being reported every now and then, the government and Shimla Municipal Corporation have failed to provide a permanent solution to the menace. With no check on the problem, city residents continue to fall prey to dog attacks every other day.

Rajeev Thakur, Shimla

Nearly 50% doctors at IGMC hospital on vacation

With nearly 50 per cent doctors away for annual winter vacation, patients are facing inconvenience. The IGMC administration should ensure that every patient visiting the hospital is attended to and taken care of. Many patients come to the hospital from faraway places, but have to return without any treatment.

Rajesh, Theog

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .