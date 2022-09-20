Traffic safety drive initiated in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 19

A traffic safety campaign has been initiated in Paonta Sahib to create awareness about traffic rules, penalty, wearing helmets by both riders, fastening seat belts, following traffic rules, observing speed limits and following zebra crossing norm etc.

Awareness is being created among the staff of school buses and students. Students of Government Industrial Training Institute, Paonta Sahib, Pharmacy College Rampurghat, Government Senior Secondary School, Majra, among others, participated in this campaign.

“People wearing helmets and following traffic rules were greeted with roses, chocolates, pamphlets, etc., and motivated to stick to traffic rules. Those found violating the traffic rules were sensitised about following these and save lives as rash and negligent driving often caused accidents,” informed DSP Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur.

Officials of various departments and members of Road Safety Club also joined the campaign which will continue for two days. Motorcycle riders and drivers of cars, jeeps, passenger and school buses, trucks, tippers, tractors etc. have been made aware of the various traffic rules.

The DSP informed that since cases of fatal road accidents were coming to fore it was decided to create awareness about traffic rules. Issues like rash and negligent driving and lack of adherence of traffic norms often proves fatal and many such accidents have been reported in the recent months in the subdivision.

Cases of tractor-trailers causing fatal accidents and two-wheeler riders losing lives have been repeated during the recent past.

#paonta sahib #solan