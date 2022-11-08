Traffic shut beyond Darcha till summer

Mandi, November 7
Traffic movement on the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha towards Leh in Lahaul and Spiti district was today officially closed till next summer.
Lahaul-Spiti DC Sumit Khimta in his orders said that considering the winter and the snowfall, the Manali-Leh National Highway was officially closed for all types of vehicles from Darcha to Sarchu towards Leh.
He said that the order would remain in force till the next summer. Violation of the order would invite imprisonment for up to one year, or a fine or both.
Khimta said, “In case of an emergency or natural calamity and to seek more information about weather and road condition, one can contact the District Disaster Control Room on phone numbers 94594-61355, 01900202509, 510, 517 and toll free 1077.”
